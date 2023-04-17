NEW YORK (PIX11) — A network of cameras and monitors surround New York City. They are used for all kinds of safety and planning purposes. You can spot some of the equipment on utility poles and street lights.

Some new sensors are scanning the streets for traffic, bike and pedestrian flow. The new technology is active at 12 intersections in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and the Bronx.

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) said the initial pilot focuses on areas with high bicycle, micromobility and pedestrian traffic. The plan is to expand the sensor testing to other locations, including areas where traffic crashes have been a concern.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said it will help the city create the streets of the future.

“In this particular case, we will have even more accurate information. It’s better for planning. This is about using technology and the DOT team can integrate it and continue to learn the behavior of cyclists and pedestrians” said Commissioner Rodriguez.

Here are the intersections:

Brooklyn

Schermerhorn Street and Smith Street

Flushing Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue

Berry Street and North 6th Street

Hoyt Street and Warren Street

Bronx

Willis Avenue and East 135th Street

Manhattan

Central Park West Drive and Columbus Circle

First Avenue and East 59th Street

Brooklyn Bridge

6th Avenue and West 23rd Street

Queens

34th Avenue and 77th Street

Broadway and Vietor Avenue

11th Street and 44th Drive

A company called Viva is working on the pilot program with the DOT. It will be looked at for this year. It provides more specific safety information. The data gathered is anonymous.

New York City has a number of monitors and traffic readers that can be used to study intersections. Sometimes, staff members with the Department of Transportation do manual counts and data tracking.