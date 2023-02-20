HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Fashion designer Ouigi Theodore shared the inspiration behind his menswear line The Brooklyn Circus with a group of Harlem students on Monday afternoon.

Theodore said his experience as a Haitian immigrant growing up in Brooklyn prompted him to create a brand that elevates and refines New York City street style. Earlier this month, The Brooklyn Circus teamed up with The Gap to create a limited edition collection.

Theodore was joined by Gap executives during his talk at The Brotherhood Sister Sol on West 143rd Street.

“A large part of what Brotherhood Sister Sol does is about exposure, it’s about helping young people see opportunities and have access so that they can really follow their own dreams,” Co-founder Khary Lazarre-White told PIX11.

Students asked Theodore about his design inspiration, getting started in the fashion industry and managing the demands of running a business.

“What I’d like to share with them is that anything is possible,” Theodore said.