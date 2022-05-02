NEW YORK (PIX11) — There are only four days left for New York City teens and young adults to apply for a job through the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program.

Mayor Eric Adams said he’s counting on the tens of thousands of available job opportunities to act as a crime prevention tool by keeping kids off the streets during summer vacation. Deputy Mayor Sheen Wright joined the PIX11 Morning News on Monday to provide pointers for those interested in applying for a job. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

Kids who are 14 and 15 years old are eligible for a stipend of $700. Program participants between 16 and 24 years old can make up to $15 per hour.

The program runs from July 5 through Aug. 20. To apply to the program, click here. For more information, click here.