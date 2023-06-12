NEW YORK (PIX11) — The annual Summer Streets program is back in New York City, expanding to all five boroughs.

On select Saturdays between July and August, there will be 20 miles of car-free streets. That is double the size of 2022.

Also new for 2023, Harlem will be included in summer streets. The program is meant to support local businesses and create open spaces for people to enjoy the warmer weather.

It kicks off Saturday, July 29, in Long Island City and Astoria, Queens, and Richmond Terrace on Staten Island.