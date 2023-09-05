NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the school year begins in New York City, the NYPD is putting officers along certain lines to catch subway surfers and escorting them back home to their parents.

The city and transit agency are looking to students and social media companies to participate in new efforts to prevent subway surfing.

Five students from across the city who attend Art and Design High School on Manhattan’s East Side created the audio and video campaign this summer.

“It is important for you to understand the value of your life, that is matters, that it’s important. It’s not something to throw away for a thrill or for views online,” said student Milana Blokhina.

Four teenagers have been killed and two others were seriously injured this year while riding on top of trains.

The PSAs by the New York City public school students are being featured on trains and platforms.

Jerianise Correa is a student creator and said they wanted a short and concise message.

“It tells New Yorkers to be aware of their surroundings. Ride inside, stay alive,” she said.

A representative for an organization of social media and tech companies said 2,600 videos of subway surfing have already been removed.

“More and more people who work in tech are in New York … and they want to be part of the solution,” said Julie Samuels with Tech:NYC.

After a meeting this summer between the city and MTA, social media engineers adjusted algorithms.

NYC Transit President Rich Davey said train design and engineering are being reviewed, including ways to prevent people from climbing outside.

“We don’t want make the train less safe for our crews. We need people to be able to get up and around the train. The goal of this campaign is to remind members of the public, especially young people, that riding on top of subway cars is reckless, dumb and dangerous, frequently leading to tragedy for the person involved and their loved ones,” said Davey.

Mayor Eric Adams attended the unveiling along the No. 7 line, which sees the most cases of subway surfing.

“Each subway surfing death tragically strips young New Yorkers of promising futures. We cannot endure another tragedy on our trains. Our young people know best how to reach their peers and they want to help keep their friends safe,” said Adams.

NYPD officials said 88 arrests have been made this year for subway surfing. That’s compared to 30 last year.

Enforcement and police presence will be a part of the campaign.