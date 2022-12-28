HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man known as Subway Superman just won a super prize.

Wesley Autry, who rescued a stranger on the subway tracks in 2007, won $52,820 in the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes, according to a PCH Dec. 22 post. Autry said he’d use the money to help his mom and his daughters.

“This is a dream come true,” he said.

Autry had been entering the sweepstakes every day, according to PCH. He was surprised on Dec. 22 when the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol dropped by with two checks. One represented a Ford Bronco Wildtrak, while the other was its cash value option: $52,820.

The big win came just a few months after Autry retired from a local construction union, according to PCH.

The Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes can be entered through the PCH app or by visiting the www.pch.com.