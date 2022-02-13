NYC subway ridership rebounding after drop due to omicron

Local News

MTA worker wears face mask on subway

An MTA worker wears a mask on a subway train (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Transit officials in New York are hoping a recent uptick in subway ridership is a sign that the city is bouncing back from the omicron surge.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority reports ridership topped 3 million for three days in a row last week. It’s the first time that’s happened since the omicron wave hit New York in mid-December.

Weekday ridership cratered during the height of the pandemic in 2020, falling as much as 95%, but had gradually rebounded and was regularly surpassing 3 million beginning in late September.

The MTA has introduced fare discounts to try to attract more riders.

