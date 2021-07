QUEENS — A New York City substitute teacher is in hot water after telling students he “would shoot them” if they didn’t do as they were told, according to the NYPD.

The 52-year-old Department of Education employee was arrested Wednesday evening in Queens on a charge of making a terroristic threat, police said.

According to authorities, the educator told police he only meant it as a joke.

It was not clear what grade the students were in or at which school the incident took place.