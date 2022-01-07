NYC students hard to motivate on non-snow day, teachers say; low attendance also noted

RIVERSIDE PARK, Manhattan —Some teachers hoped today would be a remote learning day so they could reach every student, not just a very few in their classrooms.

Mayor Eric Adams said he decided to keep schools open for parents, saying that closing schools would make it hard to juggle work and childcare.

“I don’t think the snow is the biggest issue, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks said. “We were already in the middle of the surge and staffing was a challenge.”

The Department of Sanitation said they went from 1,800 plows to 1,600 plows because of COVID-19 sick calls. Trash and recycling pick up was put on hold so sanitation crews could take care of the snow for students to get to school and people to get to work.

But Ali Haridopolos, a high school teacher, said only a small amount of students actually made it to her classroom Friday. She said that, while schools were open, they weren’t really being used for education.

“They were in the auditorium watching movies,” she said. “They were half asleep … school buildings may be open, but truly are functioning as a babysitting lounge.”