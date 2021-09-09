NYC students get free hair cuts, school supplies at NYPD HQ

MANHATTAN, N.Y. – We’re getting closer to the first day of school and the NYPD is making sure that hundreds of New York City students are prepared.

At least 500 children were at NYPD Headquarters on Thursday getting free hair cuts and school supplies and getting to play at the department’s video game truck. Chief Jeffrey Maddrey of the Community Affairs Bureau says it’s giving the children a confidence boost.

“Anything we could do just to uplift their spirits, uplift their parents’ spirits, and make sure they have a great back-to-school first day,” Maddrey said.

In addition to providing them with resources, they’re also building a relationship with police and the children are pleased.

“They’re very nice, very kind and stuff,” Larry Bussey, 11, said. “They did all of this for the kids that’s going back to school for us, so I thank them very much for doing this stuff with us.”

Jarel Johnson, 9, also enjoyed the event.

“It feels good because the police officers are very protective,” Johnson said.

By not having to spend money on these back-to-school essentials, it’s helping out parents, like Shekebea Wright.

“They don’t have uniforms this year, so I need to buy regular clothes and sneakers, so this saves me,” Wright said. “I could get that money for the school clothes for them.”

And what’s schoolwork without some play? Captain Tarik Sheppard says the NYPD video game truck is a fan-favorite with kids throughout the city.

“This is how you’re ending your summer before you go back to school – with excitement, so when they walk in for their first day, we just expect them to thrive because everything leading up to their first day is just positive,” Sheppard said.