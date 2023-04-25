NEW YORK (PIX11) — The television and movie business is an $82 billion industry for the city of New York and helps employ about 185,000 people. Some New York City public school students are preparing for those jobs and to make the movies of tomorrow.

It’s lights, camera and action for young filmmakers at the 5th Annual NYC Public School Film Festival.

Dennis Moore and Christian Tejada attend the Bronx Theatre Arts Production Company School.

“It’s working as a team,” they said. Two hundred students and an additional audience gathered Tuesday at the Museum of the City of New York for screenings. It was the first time the event had been held in person since it started.

In total, 183 submissions were entered from 47 different schools in the five boroughs. Twenty-five were chosen for the showcase. The plots and topics ranged from everyday frustrations to issues of social justice.

Odin Loppe worked with his colleagues at the High School of Art and Design in Manhattan on their short film entry.

“I was always watching movies and then had the opportunity to pursue it, analyze them, and see the stories. We made it from beginning to end everything,” Loppe said.

Rachel Kelly goes to Brooklyn Prospect Charter High School. She produced, directed, shot and animated her short film about studying for school.

“It’s crazy to see it on the big screen and see people watch and their reactions to it,” Kelly said. She offered encouragement to other filmmakers. “Always keep trying,” she said.

The festival is designed to honor the diversity of student voices and showcase their work. Specialty high schools in the city feature production and arts training. It is open to all public school students.

It’s presented by the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and the New York City Department of Education.

Anne del Castillo is the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner. “Especially now, when technology is readily available, we need to nurture young people, connect them to the industry and help them see opportunity in the creative sectors,” she said.

Three public screenings will be held during “Movies Under the Stars,” which is sponsored by NYC Parks. The dates are May 6 at James Baldwin Lawn in Harlem, Manhattan, May 13 at Rory Staunton Field in Jackson Heights, Queens, and May 20 at Central Lawn in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.