NEW YORK (PIX11) – As New York City officials prepare for former President Donald Trump’s arraignment, Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell warned on Monday of increased traffic and “rolling road closures” over the next few days.

Trump was expected to leave his home in Florida Monday afternoon and travel to New York City to surrender to authorities ahead of his arraignment Tuesday in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case.

Trump was indicted last week by a grand jury in connection to a six-figure payment made in 2016 to allegedly hide an extramarital affair. Trump called the charges “political persecution” and has denied any wrongdoing as well as the extramarital affair.

With all eyes on New York City, Adams assured New Yorkers that business is as usual and there are no credible threats against the city. However, he did warn New Yorkers to prepare for increased traffic in Manhattan as the NYPD and other law enforcement agencies prepare for the former president’s arrival as well as his court appearance.

Trump is expected to stay at his home-base, Trump Tower, on Fifth Avenue. He will be arraigned in Lower Manhattan.

Adams and Sewell did not provide specific street closures, but said there will be roads closed near the courthouses as well as at least one road closed near Trump Tower.

“Anticipate intermittent road closures throughout Manhattan,” Sewell added.

Adam said New Yorkers are better off using mass transit, especially on Tuesday, to avoid the traffic backups.

PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo contributed to this report.