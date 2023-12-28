NEW YORK (PIX11) – Thousands of people will descend on Times Square this weekend for the iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop.

But while revelers are ringing in the new year at the Crossroads of the World, drivers will be trying to figure out how to get around Midtown amid dozens of street closures.

The following area bounded by these streets will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 31, at the discretion of the NYPD:

West 38th Street on the South

West 59th Street on the North

Sixth Avenue on the East

Eighth Avenue on the West

(Credit: Google Maps)

The six-hour celebration in Times Square kicks off with a ball-raising ceremony at 6 p.m. One minute before midnight, the ball will begin its 60-second drop down the pole to ring in the start of the new year.

PIX11 News will livestream the Times Square ball drop on New Year's Eve.

