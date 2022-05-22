NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency in New York City on Sunday because of the ongoing infant formula supply shortage.

The order will help the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection to prevent price gouging for formula. New York State officials warned parents of possible scams connected to the shortage.

“The nationwide infant formula shortage has caused unimaginable pain and anxiety for families across New York — and we must act with urgency,” Adams said. “This emergency executive order will help us to crack down on any retailer looking to capitalize on this crisis by jacking up prices on this essential good. Our message to struggling mothers and families is simple: Our city will do everything in its power to assist you during this challenging period.”

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of formula. He also okayed flights to import infant formula from other countries.

Much of the shortage stems from one company: Abbott Nutrition. They’ve had a plant shuttered for months because of contamination issues.