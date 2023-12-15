NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City stand-up comedian Kenny DeForest was killed in an e-bike accident at age 37, according to a GoFundMe page made to help cover his medical costs.

Friends of DeForest believe he was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Rogers Avenue and Sterling Place on Dec. 8 after they received an EMS report of the incident, according to Deadline.

DeForest had a piece of his skull removed after the accident to relieve pressure from a brain bleed, according to the GoFundMe page. He died five days later on Dec. 13 at Kings County Hospital.

The “Late Night with Seth Meyers” show posted about DeForest’s death on X, writing, “His relaxed, confident delivery always stood out. As you can see from his debut late night set on LNSM, he wasn’t afraid to tackle controversial topics, but never just to be edgy- always in service of an original angle and a great joke. It’s a shame we won’t get to see what he comes up with next.”

DeForest’s organs will be donated, according to the fundraiser. The money raised will go to his family.

He’s made appearances on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Crashing” on HBO and Comedy Central. You can check out his latest comedy special, “Don’t You Know Who I Am?” on YouTube.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.