HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) – A stabbing victim was arrested Monday night after police discovered he had a large amount of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, police sources said on Tuesday.

Three men were involved in a fight outside a hotel on West 39th Street when a 29-year-old man was stabbed in the torso, an NYPD spokesperson said.

He was transported to Bellevue Hospital.

As he was being treated, “a number of crack vials and a large amount of narcotics” were found in his possession, police sources said. He was arrested at the hospital, police said.

The assailant fled and no arrests had been made, as of Tuesday afternoon. Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).