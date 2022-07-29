NEW YORK (P[X11)– New York City drivers are being warned.

New York City speed cameras will operate 24/7 beginning Monday, according to officials. The city’s 2,000 cameras were previously sanctioned to only operate weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Speed cameras work,” Mayor Eric Adams said in June when the change was finalized. “They save lives, reduce speeding, and help protect New Yorkers all across the city.”

Officials said 59% of traffic fatalities occurred when the cameras were required to be off. Since the city installed the cameras in 2014, officials said speeding violations are down 72%.

Earlier in June, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new law allowing the cameras to be on 24/7.