NEW YORK — Police responded to nearly two dozen shootings across New York City this weekend, law enforcement sources told PIX11.

At least 26 people were injured in 23 shootings between 9 p.m. Friday and Sunday night, according to information from the NYPD and police sources.

The most recent victim was a woman who was shot in the stomach and arm in the Laurelton area of Queens just after 9 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The woman was sitting in her car near the intersection of 230th Street and Merrick Boulevard when an unknown man walked up to her and started shooting, authorities said.

She was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition but has since been described as “stable” by police.

Hours earlier, one man was fatally shot and another was grazed in the arm when an unidentified gunman opened fire in the Red Hook area of Brooklyn, according to police.

This shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. by the Red Hook Houses, with officers arriving to find a 28-year-old man grazed and a 23-year-old man shot in the torso, buttock and hand, officials said.

The younger victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

No arrests had been made in either of these shooting as of Monday morning.

The string of shootings happened just days after Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a citywide plan to prevent gun violence this summer.

A de Blasio spokesperson on Sunday affirmed their commitment to making New York City safe.

“Bringing our city back from COVID-19 means making sure every New Yorker feels safe and is safe in their neighborhood,” the spokesperson said. “Any shooting in our city is one too many, and we’re determined end to gun violence in our city, from enhancing neighborhood patrols in areas with high rates violence of gun violence, to more violence-prevention resources for young people, our Safe Summer NYC plan is the comprehensive plan we need to end gun violence and bring communities together.”

After years of record-low crime statistics, 2020 was one of the bloodiest years for New York City in nearly a decade.

The city recorded 447 killings as of Dec. 29, 2020, a 41% increase over 2019 and the largest number since 2011. The number of people shot more than doubled the previous year’s total, nearing a 14-year high.

While overall crime has gone down 11% so far in 2021 compared to the same time period last year, shootings continue to plague the city. There were 492 gun arrests citywide in March 2021, a 66.8% increase compared to March 2020, according to the NYPD.

De Blasio said his Safe Summer NYC initiative aims to curb gun violence by increasing community investment, strategically increasing police presence in targeted areas and improving coordination with the court system.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.