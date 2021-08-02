NYC gun violence: At least 30 shot in bloody weekend across city

Local News

NEW YORK — A bloody weekend in New York City saw at least 30 people wounded in shootings across the five boroughs between Friday and Sunday night, according to police.

NYPD data shows at least 10 people were struck in eight shootings on Friday, including an NYPD lieutenant who was shot in the ankle during a struggle with an armed suspect in the Bronx late that night.

Two 16-year-old boys were also wounded late Friday when gunfire erupted during a fight at a sweet 16 birthday party in Staten Island, authorities said. Both were expected to survive.

Saturday was the bloodiest day of the weekend, with 18 people wounded in eight gun violence incidents, according to the NYPD.

The majority of these victims came from a “brazen, coordinated” suspected gang-related mass shooting in Queens late Saturday that left 10 people wounded, including seven innocent bystanders, police said.

Authorities said two masked and hooded men opened fire on a North Corona street, striking the victims ranging in age from 19 to 72.

Only three of the victims, known Trinitarios gang members, were intended targets, police said.

At least 40 ballistics, including shell casings and deformed bullets, were recovered from the scene.

Also late Saturday night, three bystanders were struck by gunfire in the Washington Heights area of Manhattan after a group chased a man into a market, officials said.

According to police, two women, ages 42 and 58, and a man, 78, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after four armed men opened fire on the street outside the grocery store.

The bloodshed continued into early Sunday, when a man was shot in the thigh during a gunpoint robbery in the Kips Bay neighborhood around 2:15 a.m., police said.

Dramatic video shows the thief run up on the 35-year-old victim with a firearm pointed at him, demanding his luxury watch and necklace, authorities said.

The shooter fled, making off with the items estimated to be worth about $65,000 in total, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

A few hours later, a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the Canarsie area of Brooklyn around 4:30 a.m., police said.

Shortly after, a 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in a separate shooting in the Crown Heights neighborhood around 4:50 a.m., according to the NYPD.

As of Saturday night, there have been at least 898 shootings and over 1,056 victims in the city, compared to 771 shootings and 938 victims during the same time period last year, according to NYPD data.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

