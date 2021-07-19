NYC shootings: 1 dead, 7 wounded in overnight gun violence, NYPD says

NEW YORK — A string of shootings across New York City on Sunday night into early Monday morning left one man dead and at least seven other people hospitalized, according to the NYPD.

Two men were wounded just before 9 p.m. in Brooklyn after getting into some kind of dispute with each other, police said.

According to officials, a 21-year-old was shot in the arm, while a 25-year-old was fighting for his life after being shot in the head when gunfire erupted on Irving Street in Bushwick. It was not immediately clear whether or not the two shot at each other, police said.

Less than two hours later, a 28-year-old man was shot in the knee on Hendrix Street, in the East New York area, after a dispute with another man he knew, police said.

Minutes later, just before 11 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot near the corner of Fulton Street and Irving Place, in the Clinton Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back, who was pronounced dead at an area hospital after EMS responded, police said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released and no arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

Over in Queens, around 12:30 a.m., a woman was grazed in the arm when an unidentified gunman opened fire on a group of people at a home on Coombs Street near the Laurelton area, police said.

The 52-year-old victim was hospitalized for treatment after a sedan, possibly gray, drove up and someone shot at the group, officials said. It was unclear who in the group was the intended target, the NYPD said.

Next, up in Harlem around 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old man, who was a passenger in a Honda Accord, was shot when another car pulled up and opened fire near the corner of West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue, authorities said.

The victim was hospitalized after being shot in the buttocks, according to police.

Around the same time in Brooklyn, a 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach near the corner of Avenue D and Utica Avenue in East Flatbush, officials said.

He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Finally, just after 2 a.m. Monday, a 40-year-old man was hospitalized after also being shot in the stomach during a dispute with another man on Woodruff Avenue, near Prospect Park, according to the NYPD.

So far this year, there have been at least 829 shootings with 968 victims citywide, according to NYPD data. That’s up from 677 shootings with 832 victims in 2020 and more than double the 409 shootings and 476 victims recorded in the same time period in 2019.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared gun violence a state disaster emergency earlier this month, freeing up resources and unveiling a multi-pronged plan to curb shootings.

President Joe Biden has also outlined federal anti-gun violence initiatives, including a task force that was expected to be deployed to New York City this summer.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).