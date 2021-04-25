Shootings in NYC: 15 injured in 14 incidents over 24-hour span, police say

Police tape at the scene of a shooting in Crown Heights on April 25, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

NEW YORK — Police responded to more than a dozen shootings across New York City in the span of 24 hours this weekend, an NYPD spokesperson said Sunday.

Fifteen people were injured in 14 shootings between midnight on Saturday and midnight Sunday, according to the NYPD.

At least one additional shooting happened early Sunday morning, police said. A 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his back inside a vehicle near Nostrand Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, around 12:05 a.m., authorities said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. No arrests have been made, as of Sunday morning.

The string of shootings happened just days after Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a citywide plan to prevent gun violence this summer.

After years of record-low crime statistics, 2020 was one of the bloodiest years for New York City in nearly a decade.

The city recorded 447 killings as of Dec. 29, 2020, a 41% increase over 2019 and the largest number since 2011. The number of people shot more than doubled the previous year’s total, nearing a 14-year high.

While overall crime has gone down 11% so far in 2021 compared to the same time period last year, shootings continue to plague the city. There were 492 gun arrests citywide in March 2021, a 66.8% increase compared to March 2020, according to the NYPD.

De Blasio said his Safe Summer NYC initiative aims to curb gun violence by increasing community investment, strategically increasing police presence in targeted areas and improving coordination with the court system.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.