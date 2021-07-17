Police on the scene of a shooting in Sunset Park on July 16, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

NEW YORK — Two women and four men were injured in three shootings Friday night and early Saturday morning, police said.

Authorities were called to Irving Square Park in Brooklyn around 12:15 a.m. Saturday. Three men — ages 31, 26 and 23 — suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

The victims were taken to a hospital. None of them were cooperating with police in their investigation, according to the NYPD.

No arrests had been made, as of Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, a total of seven people were shot in six separate incidents, police said.

Two women, ages 38 and 26, were among the victims, according to investigators. They were shot by a male suspect during a fight near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue in Washington Heights, Manhattan, around 11:10 p.m., police said.

Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene in a black and white Acura, and no arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon, police said.

Earlier Friday night, gunshots rang out inside a residential building on 58th Street in Sunset Park, police said.

The 40-year-old victim was shot in the chest around 10 p.m., according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Authorities were still searching for a suspect in that case as well.

So far this year, there have been at least 829 shootings with 968 victims citywide, according to NYPD data. That’s up from 677 shootings with 832 victims in 2020 and more than double the 409 shootings and 476 victims recorded in the same time period in 2019.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared gun violence a state disaster emergency earlier this month, freeing up resources and unveiling a multi-pronged plan to curb shootings.

President Joe Biden has also outlined federal anti-gun violence initiatives, including a task force that was expected to be deployed to New York City this summer.