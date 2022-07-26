NEW YORK (PIX11) — At least five people were shot in the city late Monday, including a Bronx man killed by a bullet to the head, according to police.

Shawn Pressley, 28, was on Home Street near Prospect Avenue in Morrisania when he was struck in the back of the head around 9:15 p.m., authorities said.

First responders rushed Pressley, who lived less than a quarter-mile away, to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Investigators had not announced an arrest or publicly identified a suspect as of early Tuesday.

Less than two hours later, two men were wounded in a shooting on a street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, officials said.

The victims, whose ages were not specified by police, were on Montgomery Street near Dearborn Court around 11:10 p.m. when the shooter approached and opened fire, police said.

One man was struck in the thigh, while the other was grazed on the ankle, authorities said. Both men were taken to an area hospital in what officials described as stable condition.

Police said that the victims were being uncooperative with investigators, and that no arrests had been made.

About 20 minutes later, another two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were wounded in a drive-by shooting near a basketball court in the Longwood section of the Bronx, according to authorities.

The victims were walking off the court near Rev. James A. Polite Avenue and East 163rd Street around 11:30 p.m. when a dark sedan rolled up to them. After words were exchanged between the two victims and an unknown number of people in the car, shots were fired from the vehicle, officials said.

The 16-year-old was struck in the chin, while the other victim, a man whose age was not provided by police, was hit in the arm, police said. According to authorities, the victims are expected to survive their wounds.

No arrests were immediately announced in that shooting, which occurred just about a half-mile from the scene of the earlier fatal shooting on Home Street.

