Teens shot in SUV in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn

The scene after three teens were shot in a Mercedes Benz SUV when another vehicle pulled up next to them and someone opened fire in the Cypress Hills area of Brooklyn early Aug. 16, 2021, according to police. (PIX11 News)

NEW YORK — Gun violence rocked New York City once again overnight with at least 16 people wounded in shootings across multiple boroughs in just about 90 minutes, according to the NYPD.

The series of shootings kicked off just after 11 p.m. Sunday in Queens when three men in their 20s were wounded in gunfire at the corner of 140th Avenue and Thurston Street, in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood, police said.

The men were hospitalized for treatment and told police they heard shots and then suddenly felt pain, according to authorities.

Then, just before 11:30 p.m. in Brooklyn, a man, 32, was hospitalized after being shot in the leg at the Marcy Houses NYCHA complex in the Bedford-Stuyvesant area, police said.

Another man suffered a head injury when he fell while running away during the shooting, according to officials.

The bloodiest incident came around 12:25 a.m. Monday in Brooklyn when eight people were wounded in gunfire at a large party, police said.

Bullets flew at an outdoor playground area of the Eleanor Roosevelt Houses NYCHA property, striking male and female victims aging from 18 to 27, authorities said.

At least one male victim was struck in the face and listed in critical condition early Monday, according to the NYPD.

Not long after, police said another man was shot in the head around 12:30 a.m. in Queens.

The shooting happened in the Ozone Park neighborhood with the victim rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Finally, around 12:35 a.m. in Brooklyn, three teenagers in an SUV were wounded when another vehicle pulled up next to them and someone opened fire, police said.

Cops said it happened near the intersection of Atlantic and Schenck avenues in the Cypress Hill section.

The 16-year-old driver of a Mercedes Benz SUV was shot in the side of his head and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

Police said an 18-year-old male passenger suffered a graze wound to the arm, while a 19-year-old female passenger was shot in the leg. They were both hospitalized for treatment of their injuries.

No arrests had been made in any of the shootings as of Monday morning.

The NYPD said investigations into all the incidents were ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

