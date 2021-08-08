NEW YORK — A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were among at least 11 shooting victims in New York City overnight, police said Sunday.

The 15-year-old boy was walking along West 204th Street in Inwood around 9 p.m. Saturday when a suspect fired at him, striking him multiple times in the chest, leg and arm, according to authorities.

The teen was hospitalized in critical condition and police were still searching for the shooter Sunday morning.

Over in Brooklyn, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were shot during a house party on Avenue J in Flatlands around 10:15 p.m., police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital and expected to survive, according to the NYPD.

Just over an hour later in New Lots, a 19-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were shot on Pennsylvania Avenue, police said. Officers found the man unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his chest and the woman with a bullet in her torso, according to investigators.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. His identity was withheld until his family could be notified.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Five more people were shot in East New York early Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

Gunshots rang out on Georgia Avenue, near Wortman Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from a party on Wortman Avenue.

Police found three men with gunshot wounds inside a grey Infiniti, investigators said.

Two of the victims, a 51-year-old man who was shot in the chest and an unidentified male who was shot in the face, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A 36-year-old man was also shot in the torso and died at the hospital, police said.

A fourth victim walked into a hospital in New Rochelle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, according to investigators.

A fifth victim, a 32-year-old man, was discovered with a gunshot to his torso near Sheffield and Wortman avenues, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

Over in the Bronx, an unidentified male was shot in the head around 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Anderson Avenue in Highbridge, police said. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests had been made in any of the shootings, as of Sunday morning.

The bloody night followed multiple shootings that were reported on Friday, as the city continues to grapple with a surge in gun violence.

There were at least five additional shootings on Friday, according to the NYPD.

As of Friday night, there have been a total of 932 shootings with 1,092 victims citywide this year — up from 812 shootings and 992 victims in the same time period in 2020, per NYPD data.