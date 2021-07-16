NYC sheriffs seize 43 vehicles for fake paper license plates

NEW YORK — NYC deputy sheriffs seized 43 vehicles with phony paper license plates in Brooklyn during an overnight crackdown Friday, according to NYC Sheriff Joseph Fucito.

The operation began at midnight and ran through 6 a.m. in Brooklyn, spanning neighborhoods such as Canarsie, Flatbush and Mill Basin, officials said.

Deputy sheriffs used license plate reader technology and physical patrols to identify and seize those vehicles for displaying illegal and counterfeit paper license plates. They also issued over 40 summonses for a variety offenses.

Vehicles with these bogus paper license plates allow cars to bypass speed cameras in school zones, red light cameras and bus lane cameras. They are used to evade tolls at city bridge and tunnel crossings, according to NYC Sheriff Joseph Fucito.

The owners will be held accountable for any outstanding judgments for unpaid speed, camera, and parking violations summonses as well as any criminal sanctions for their actions, officials said.

Over the last month, deputy sheriffs previously seized 72 vehicles for displaying illegal and counterfeit paper license plates on the public streets.

Friday’s operation brings the total number of vehicles seized by the Sheriff’s Office for displaying illegal and counterfeit paper license plates to 115.

Sheriffs conducted the operation with the technical support and cooperation of the New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.