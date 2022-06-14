TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Deputies from New York City’s Sheriff’s office sizes a dozen Weed World vehicles on Tuesday, officials said.

There’s an outstanding parking debt of $504,000, with $316,000 of parking ticket debt in judgement, according to the sheriff’s office. Times Square Alliance President called seizing the trucks a good start.

“It is important for the City of New York not to accept the status quo in terms disorder in our streets and these trucks, collecting parking tickets, adds to that disorder,” Harris said.

New York has not yet issued licenses for the sale of recreational marijuana. The state’s legal marijuana industry is likely to be worth around $1.3 billion a year once legal sales begin, according to analysts.

PIX11 has reached out to Weed World for a statement.