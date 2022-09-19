NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City nonprofit that runs a shelter may have wasted more than 155,000 meals over a three-year period, a new audit by the state comptroller found.

The Institute for Community Living may have thrown out about $445,000 worth of food from mid-2016 to mid-2019, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said.

“New York City has a homelessness crisis and must demand more accountability from shelter providers, who are paid millions of dollars. Our audit found a shelter charged expenses to the city with little or no explanation and unconscionably and regularly threw mountains of food into the trash,” DiNapoli said “DHS needs to do a better job of ensuring the city’s homeless shelters are run properly.”

ICL President and CEO Jody Rudin, who joined the nonprofit a year ago, said ICL didn’t agree with all of the comptroller’s findings. ICL has had some documentation an oversight challenges, Rudin acknowledged.

“We have put in place management systems and processes to enhance oversight. Furthermore, we rolled out an automated document management system,” Rudin said. “We are now tracking food consumption across our shelters and calibrating the number of meals we purchase to meet the demand for meals. We have always followed the spirit of the law and the new systems we have created will better ensure we follow the letter of the law. Above all else, we strive to be good partners to our government funders and provide care and support to the thousands of clients who count on us.”

PIX11 has reached out to the Department of Homeless Services for comment.