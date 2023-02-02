NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City shelled out more than $121 million to settle NYPD misconduct cases last year, including $12 million for a man who spent more than two decades in prison for a killing he was later exonerated of, according to city records.

The city also settled a case for nearly $4 million and more than a dozen other cases cost taxpayers $2 million each, the data showed. In total, the city paid $121, 376,162 for officers’ actions in 2022, about $34 million more than the previous year.

Pablo Fernandez was convicted of a homicide in 1996 and spent 24 years in prison before the case was dismissed last May, according to his lawyers. The suit claimed cops coached witnesses to falsely incriminate Fernadez during the trial. The case was then settled for $12 million, the largest-ever wrongful conviction settlement in the city, lawyers said.

Austin Babb won his appeal after he was convicted by a jury of attempted murder in 2014, according to federal court records. The cop in the case, Steven Smith, who is now retired, was accused of botching a photo array that led to a witness identifying Babb as the shooter, the documents said. The case was settled for $3.95 million in September.

New York City recently reached a $135,000 settlement with a homeless man who was beaten and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said earlier this month.

Officers Adonis Long and Shimul Saha confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, because he was taking up more than one seat in a largely empty subway car in May 2020. Body camera video later showed police punching Joseph, dragging him off the train, throwing him to the floor, and pepper spraying him.

“I’m having a panic attack, please,” Joseph said at the time. “I’m sorry. Please, guys, you’re killing me.”

The man was initially charged with resisting arrests before the charges were upgraded to felony assault in court. The charges against Joseph were later dropped.

Former NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea did not discipline Long and Saha, who are still employed by the NYPD.

“Rampant NYPD misconduct continues to cost New Yorkers tens of millions of dollars each year, and Commissioner Keechant Sewell’s entrenched resistance to meaningful accountability means many of the officers involved in these lawsuits likely received a mere slap on the wrist, if any discipline at all,” Maggie Hadley, a legal fellow with The Legal Aid Society, said.

A spokesperson for the city Law Department said the agency makes recommendations in the cases but is not part of the police discipline process. The law requires the department to publish data about NYPD misconduct cases.

“In recent years, district attorneys have moved to vacate many more criminal cases going back dozens of years which have led to an increase in the number of reverse conviction suits and related payouts. We are committed to promptly reviewing matters to keep litigation costs down and to provide some measure of justice to plaintiffs who were wrongfully convicted,” said Nick Paolucci, spokesman for the Law Department.

PIX11 News reached out to the NYPD for a statement.