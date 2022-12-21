NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has made significant progress in reducing major crimes, such as shootings and homicides, this year, but hate crimes are trending up across the city, officials said Wednesday.

One person has allegedly committed 35 hate crimes, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

“We have to stop the plea bargain for those who commit hate crimes,” Adams said at a press conference about public safety.

Adams said antisemitic incidents and attacks against LGBTQ+, Mulsim, and Asian communities have become pervasive across the nation and in the city. His plan for next year is to have a comprehensive approach to the city’s building bridges initiative. In February, the NYPD reassigned the head of the Hate Crimes Task Force.

“We’re not going to try to cover up those actions by not reporting them correctly,” Adams said. “I know how devastating hate crimes can be.”

In many cases in the five boroughs, the hate crime charge is dropped during plea bargaining, according to a report in The City. Only about 15% of hate crime arrests resulted in a hate crime conviction between 2015 and 2020, the report said.

Despite the uptick in hate crimes, shootings are down 17% and homicides saw a 12% drop in 2022. Nearly 7,000 firearms were seized and 430 ghost guns were confiscated this year.

As post-COVID-19 ridership has reached nearly 4 million, subway crime has been another hot-button issue in the city. Officials said more than 27,000 people have been removed from subways for various violations and 8,600 people have been arrested in the transit system this year.

In October, Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul added 1,200 NYPD overtime shifts for subway patrols. In November, subway crime dipped by about 13%, officials said.

—The mayor’s office couldn’t be immediately reached for more details about the person charged with 35 hate crimes.