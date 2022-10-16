NEW YORK (PIX11) — The numbers are disturbing when it comes to teenagers either committing crimes or being the victims.

In 2022, teens were the suspects in 98 crimes, a 20% increase from last year, police said. Teens were also the victims of 119 crimes, a 22% spike from 2021.

On Friday, an 18-yeara-old allegedly fatally shot a 15-year-old boy on a Queens subway train, and on Saturday, four teens were shot leaving a house party in Long Island, police said.

