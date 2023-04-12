NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City saw a string of violent crimes take place within a recent 24-hour span. There were five stabbings and shootings, three of them fatal.

“It’s killing me. Look at my eyes, I can’t believe it,” sobbed a longtime Harlem resident known as Mrs. B. Her friend was stabbed to death in a local park on Tuesday.

“I was devastated. I went around the corner and when I came back I saw all these people standing, and they said somebody had stabbed my friend.” Her friend, 61-year-old Pressie Taylor, who was nicknamed “The Governor,” was one of the multiple victims to lose their lives to senseless violence.

About an hour earlier, within a few blocks of her friend’s stabbing, 26-year-old Hector Delgado died after he was shot at East 123rd Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem.

In the Bronx Monday night, two teens were hit by bullets at a subway station at Burke Avenue and White Plains Road. One of the teens died.

The shootings prompted Mayor Eric Adams to call on lawmakers in Albany to take another look at bail reform, which he claims is to blame for the crime in the city streets.