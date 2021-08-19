NYC seeing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes again; nurse told to go back to ‘dirty country’

NEW YORK — Hate crimes against Asian New Yorkers have skyrocketed and the attacks are also becoming more violent.

Just last week, there were three attacks on Asian New Yorkers, including one on a nurse. Potri Ranka Manis was assaulted on a subway while she handed a couple a face mask.

The man told her to go back to her “dirty country.”

Miguel Barganza thought he was going to die when was attacked.

“He hit me with the gun and said ‘you f—ing Asian,'” Barganza recalled. “Then I saw the blood spurting out of my head.”

Local lawmakers and community leaders call it a crisis within the COVID pandemic. They are demanding emergency help.

Sen. Chuck Schumer joined a rally against hate.

“I stand with you in solidarity,” Schumer said. “We are working to implement the Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill.”

In July, the NYPD reported a 363 percent increase in hate crimes in the city. Barganza says for him, it’s more just an alarming statistic: it means he’s not safe doing his normal routine.

It’s hard for him to leave his home on a daily basis.

“Right now I am healing physically, but I have trauma,” he said. “At night I wake up as if somebody’s stabbing me.”