MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Thousands of children are among the migrants who continue to arrive in New York by bus from the southern border, pressing city officials to adjust with the start of the school just weeks away.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was on hand in Midtown Manhattan early Friday to greet and hand out school supplies and other essentials to arriving parents and youngsters, while Department of Education Chancellor David Banks prepared to detail a plan to integrate hundreds of new students into city schools when classes start on Sept. 8.

Williams and other city officials said Friday that more than 6,500 migrants have made contact with the city shelter system in recent months, with the actual number of arrivals believed to be much larger. That includes two buses that arrived from Texas on Friday with a cumulative 78 people, among them 15 children, one just two-months old. Overall, the arrivals include thousands of children, officials said. Williams said that the situation left him “concerned” about the upcoming school opening.

At a time when the city’s education system is already facing millions of dollars in budget cuts in a controversial move by the administration of Mayor Eric Adams, schools will now be tasked with equipping classrooms with enough Spanish-speaking teachers to meet new students’ needs.

Adams previously said that a plan to shore up city schools is in the works.

“They are coordinating together to make sure that these children can have a smooth transition, because we want to make sure there’s not a disruption in their education,” Adams has said. “They are zeroing in on that and they are going to roll out a formal plan so everyone knows what exactly we’re going to be doing.”

In a recent appearance on PIX on Politics, the mayor said that New York has and will fulfill a “moral and legal obligation to house” migrants who have arrived in the city. The city’s shelter system, however, has been drastically taxed by the influx of new arrivals, despite efforts to help by organizations including Catholic Charities. More than a dozen hotels are now being used to help temporarily house the migrants, officials said Friday.

Adams has engaged in a public war of words with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has said that he’s sent the migrants north from his state’s border with Mexico because he feels other cities need to help share the burden. Abbott has frequently accused President Joe Biden of exacerbating the influx of migrants to the detriment of his state.