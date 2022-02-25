NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City public school students and staff no longer have to wear masks outside on school grounds beginning next week, Chancellor David Banks announced Friday.

The policy change will go into effect on Monday. Masks will still be required for all students, staff and visitors inside schools.

“Throughout the pandemic, our schools have remained some of the safest spaces for our students and staff, thanks to our gold standard health and safety protocol,” Banks said in a statement. “I am so pleased that we are able to make this exciting announcement and safely allow students and staff to remove their masks when outdoors at NYC public schools.”

