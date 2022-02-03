NYC schools launching ‘Vegan Fridays’ for students

Students dig into a salad bar in the school's lunchroom (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cafeterias at New York City public schools are going vegan on Fridays under a new initiative from Mayor Eric Adams.

“Plant-based options in schools means healthy eating and healthy living, and improving the quality of life for thousands of NYC students,” NYC Schools tweeted.

The menu this Friday includes tacos, broccoli and a carrot and lemon salad: all vegan. Upcoming meals include mediterranean chickpeas along with black bean, plantain and rice bowls.

Small groups of students tested and approved the menu items, a Department of Education official said.

Adams is New York City’s first vegan mayor. Earlier in the week, he noted the production of beef, beef products and dairy milk is environmentally unfriendly. Adams said he wants changing school lunch menus can help the climate.

“Plant-based options in schools means healthy eating and healthy living, and improving the quality of life for thousands of New York City students,” Adams said. “Plant-based meals are delicious and nutritious, which is why I previously called for vegetarian and vegan options in schools. I’m thrilled to see that all students will now have access to healthy foods that will prevent debilitating health conditions.”

This isn’t the first big menu change for students. Schools introduced Meatless Mondays back in 2019 and Meatless Fridays in 2021.

“Following on the success of Meatless Monday and Fridays, we are excited to be expanding access to healthy and nutritious food options for NYC students with the phasing in of a vegan focused menu on Fridays,” a DOE spokeswoman said. “Non-vegan menu items will be available upon request.”