NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Gifted and Talented program will expand to every district with entry points for public school students in kindergarten and third grade, Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks announced Thursday.

There won’t be a test for 4-year-olds. Students in pre-K4 will be assessed by their teachers with a screener to decide if they should enter the Gifted and Talented program, also known as the Brilliant NYC program, in kindergarten.

Kindergarten will add 100 seats, bringing the total to 2,500, starting in the next academic year. Third grade will be another entry point for the program. One-thousand seats will be added, bringing the total to 3,500 spots for the upcoming school year.

The top 10% of second-graders at every school will be considered for the Gifted and Talented program. The program will also be offered in every district to keep kids closer to home.

Banks said the program will be reassessed after the next academic year to see if more spots need to be opened up. The announcement is a major reversal from former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, which said it would end the Gifted and Talented program.