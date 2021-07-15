NYC schools chancellor promotes free meals for students

NEW YORK — Through the summer, New Yorkers in need can get a free hot meal at any of the 400 summer Rising sites across the city.

They cater to all food preferences.

Students also have access to more than $800 on an EBT card for meals they missed at school during the pandemic.

To promote the initiative, Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter handed out meals on a two-day tour visiting Summer Rising sites.

Right now, New York City public school students are benefitting from the federal government’s EBT program for the pandemic, acknowledging the meals students missed during remote or blended learning.

“Any public school children right now, regardless of income, is receiving a benefit card with between $800 and $1,300 on their card,” said Kate MacKenzie, Executive Director at the Mayor’s Office of Food Policy.

Meanwhile, Porter is trying to work with parents to get their kids back to the classroom in the fall.

“We are doing open houses across the city, we want them to come in see our buildings and have their baby participate in summer rising and get readjusted to be in school,” Porter told PIX11 News. “We are going to continue to work with parents to explain why being in school is so important and I think the CDC guidelines tell us that.”

Parents are still uneasy, however. No guidance for the upcoming school year has been announced yet. Right now, only 200,000 students are enrolled in Summer Rising.