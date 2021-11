Starting Monday, Nov. 8, new COVID vaccine sites will begin popping up at many New York City public schools in an effort to get newly eligible kids ages 5 to 11 vaccinated.

New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the new initiative, including how it will work and if the city has the doses ready for high demand.

Porter also responded to Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ harsh critique of the Department of Education on PIX11 News last week.