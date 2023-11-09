NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City school students and staff will be walking out of their classrooms Thursday to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Schools Chancellor David Banks sent out a letter Wednesday, though, warning staff members of potential violations of the Department of Education’s policy for political speech, according to a report from Chalkbeat.

The letter reads in part, “We will review and take appropriate action on a case-by-case basis,” reports said.

A flyer for the event that’s been circulating on social media describes the walk-out as a “national shutdown for Palestine.”

An organizer told Chalkbeat she sees the letter as an attempt to discourage staff from participating.

