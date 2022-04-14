THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A school safety agent was slashed inside the lobby of an elementary school in the Bronx Thursday morning, police said.

The attack happened around 7:40 a.m. at P.S. 069 Journey Prep School on Thieriot Avenue, police said. A 23-year-old man slashed the safety agent in the neck, per authorities.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police said the agent was expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody, police said. A police spokesperson said the motive behind the slashing was unclear. However, Mayor Eric Adams said the suspect was an intruder who tried to get inside the school to assault a teacher.

“A heroic act by a school safety agent prevented that from taking place,” Adams said during an unrelated briefing Thursday morning. “She was slashed by the individual and that individual will be brought to justice. It’s unacceptable. Violence in our schools will not be accepted. I want to thank our school safety agents all over the city.”

An official who runs the verified NYC School Safety Agent Twitter account said there was no further threat to staff, parents, and students.

