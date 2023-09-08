NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City parents can breathe a small sigh of relief as the city’s schools chancellor says a school bus strike that could have begun on Monday will not happen.

Contract negotiations are moving in a positive direction, a spokesperson for the Department of Education said on Friday. If necessary, a strike could still happen a few weeks from now, a union spokesperson warned.

“There will be no strike on Monday; that statement is accurate. However, there remains a potential strike. There is no commitment not to strike,” the union spokesperson told PIX11 News. “While we are doing everything we can to avoid a strike and negotiations are ongoing, time is running out. “

The DOE previously warned parents that a strike could impact roughly 80,000 students across 4,400 routes in the five boroughs. About 16% of school children in the city ride the bus to school, education officials said.

Drivers and workers have argued they need a new contract and higher wages.

The DOE previously said a plan has been put in place to issue MetroCards and car service reimbursements for eligible students if a strike does occur.

Children in New York City public schools went back to class for their first day on Thursday.