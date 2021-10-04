NYC Sanitation Department hiring ‘snow laborers’ ahead of winter season

NEW YORK — It may still be fall, but New York City is preparing for the winter season.

The Department of Sanitation announced registration has opened for anyone interested in working as an Emergency Snow Laborer for the 2021-22 winter season.

Positions are per-diem, and tasks include shoveling snow and ice from bus stops, crosswalks, fire hydrants and step streets after heavy snowfall.

Snow Laborers can earn $15 an hour to start and $22.50 an hour after 40 hours are worked in a week, according to the department.

“Big winter storms are commonplace in New York City,” said Commissioner Edward Grayson. “When Mother Nature starts bringing heavy snow to the City, our Sanitation Workers are working 12-hour shifts to keep the streets clear, and we turn to Snow Laborers to help keep the City moving by tackling bus stops, crosswalks and step streets.”

To apply, people must have the following requirements:

Must be at least 18 years old

Must be eligible to work in the United States

Capable of performing heavy, physical labor.

Candidates must also have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, with two doses received, if applicable within 45 days of the first dose.

Applicants must also bring two small photos (1.5 square), both an original and copy of two forms of identification, their social security card and proof of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Applicants must also register for a 15-minute application appointment at nyc.gov/snow.