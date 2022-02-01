NYC sanitation crews work to remove, melt piles of leftover snow

NEW YORK — All the snow that blanketed the city Saturday has to go somewhere. Ultimately, it must melt; and sometimes, it needs help.

That’s where crews with the NYC Department of Sanitation come in. They keep working when the snow fall stops.

For this storm, they’re being assisted by 250 snow laborers hired by the city. DSNY adjusts operations in the days after a story to deploy crews and equipment to clear intersections and create piles.

Trucks run day and night to pick up snow and bring it to one of the “melters” positioned around the city. Screens filter out debris and the water is put into the storm sewer system.

Building owners are required to clear sidewalks along their property. DSNY asks them to keep catch basins clear in the roadways, to assist by removing snow from hydrants and to help create pathways to crosswalks and bus stops.