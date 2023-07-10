NEW YORK (PIX11) — A hundred New Yorkers from across the five boroughs are on a roll to bring roller derby back to New York City.

Gotham Roller Derby said they need a practice space for their youth programs and community that loves to skate.

It’s a nonprofit organization founded in 2003 and is run by skaters with one thing in common. They said they are athletes and artists who love to be on eight wheels.

Gabby Landsverk, 31, from Bushwick and Aylin Woodward, 31, from the East Village, are journalists by day, but when they put on their skates, they said their true personalities come out.

Landsverk and Woodward admit they are both late bloomers in roller skating. They didn’t start until their twenties. They said that when they did, it was life-changing.

The rules of roller derby are pretty simple. Skaters can play two positions, a blocker or a jammer. Jammers score points by passing the other team’s blockers. It’s a full-contact sport. Derby skaters have roller derby names, which serve almost as alter egos. Landsverk is known as Kill Valentine, Val for short. Woodward is Yetti or Not Here I Come.

Their nonprofit volunteer-run roller derby league for women and girls includes transgender and gender-expansive people. Laws targeting trans athletes make roller derby a safe haven—also fun at any age. There’s a lot of strategy. Most of all, it’s empowering.

Their league has been searching for a permanent practice space since 2021. They provide community and youth programs that day may end if they don’t find an affordable home base.

You can support their fundraiser here.