NEW YORK (AP) — After two years of the pandemic battering New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is hoping to steer his city toward an economic revival by luring tourists back, beautifying the streets and embracing New York’s looming legal pot industry.

Adams is a Democrat who was elected last year on a pro-business, anti-crime message, and he unveiled an economic development plan Thursday that he said would usher in a “New New York.”

The mayor’s plan calls for helping small businesses and cultivating specific industries, including pharmaceuticals, medical technology and other parts of the life sciences sector, manufacturing, video games and the legal pot industry.

“New York City’s recovery cannot and will not be about going back to the way things were — we are going to rebuild, renew, and reinvent our city and our economy for today, tomorrow, and generations to come,” Adams said. “This is more than a to-do list: It is a complete reset with more than 70 concrete actions we will take to tear down the barriers to progress and build up a strong, resilient city with opportunity for everyone. I want all New Yorkers to know that your city is looking out for you and planning for your future, so New York can be a city we are all proud to call home.”

Adams said his administration will:

Invest in Hunts Point infrastructure

Assemble a “New New York” blue ribbon panel

Launch an NYC Strategy for Equity and Economic Development Fund

Provide relief to small businesses

Launch an opportunity fund for small businesses

Strengthen commercial corridors across the city

Tackle public safety and quality of life concerns in the commercial corridors

Reform and expand the city’s Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) program

Expand NYC’s tourism marketing campaign

Double down on the life sciences industry

Build an equitable cannabis industry

Protect and strengthen NYC’s creative economy

Establish NYC as a digital game development hub

Protect workers’ rights

Jumpstart the local, green economy

Leverage zoning and land use tools effectively