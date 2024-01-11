NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City has reversed planned budget cuts that would’ve removed thousands of litter baskets in the city, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday.

The mayor said New York City will be able to restore funding for the Department of Sanitation to continue to fully maintain its 23,000 litter baskets across the city.

New York City was prepared to remove more than 9,000 of its 23,000 litter baskets due to budget cuts, according to Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who said the decision would’ve had a “profound impact on the cleanliness of our neighborhoods.”

Adams said his administration was able to restore the sanitation funding by reducing costs related to the ongoing migrant crisis.

“While we can celebrate this good news today, we still have a massive budget gap to fill in the next fiscal year and need more support from our state and federal partners going forward,” Adams said in a statement.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 since 2022. See more of his work here.