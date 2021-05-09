NYC restaurants welcome back larger crowds for Mother’s Day

New Yorkers took advantage of Sunday’s sunshine to spend Mother’s Day with loved ones; for some, it was the first time since the pandemic began.

As COVID-19 restrictions ease up and the positivity rates drops to the lowest percent since October, restaurants are seeing a big boost in sales.

Restaurants welcomed larger crowds as many celebrated Mother’s Day with brunch.

Some places increased indoor and outdoor capacity, offering plenty of options for different dining comfort levels.

According to New York’s COVID-19 statistics, the statewide 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 1.45%, the lowest since Oct. 28.

Good Enough to Eat General Manager Alexis-Michael Diaz said a drop in positivity rates means more people are ready to bounce back.

“As soon as they hear about the rates going down because we’re doing our part and we have diners doing their part and if we all do our parts we’ll be able to be back at 100% capacity,” said Diaz.

Restaurants can welcome customers at 75% of capacity, though social distancing regulations are still in place.

All capacity restrictions are set to be lifted on May 19.