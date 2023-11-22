BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Deep in the basement of Beatstro, in the South Bronx head chef Luis Martinez works with the eatery’s staff to prepare top-shelf Thanksgiving Day meals for 7,000 migrants.

“It is a challenge. I love challenges,” said Martinez.

There were a few dozen of the 80 or so turkeys brought in large bins. All of them will be transported to the city’s migrant housing facilities located across the city.

“Everyone deserves a meal, no matter what situation they are in,” said Martinez.

This is part of a coordinated effort working with a team of caterers and partner restaurants to provide 22,000 Thanksgiving Day meals to migrants under the city’s care.

“I come from an immigrant family. So, for me, it is everything,” said Beatstro owner Jasmine Garcia. “Making them feel like they are not left out, right? In America, we celebrate Thanksgiving Day. This is what we do. Now you are part of us.”

Shereen Zaid is head of hospitality and logistics for NYC Health and Hospitals, which is overseeing and funding this huge undertaking, which has no additional cost to the city’s existing food budget.

“All of our turkeys are halal. We have gluten-free options. We have vegetarian options. We want to make sure we can catch every single flavor profile,” Zaid said.

For the migrants, the result will be what is expected to be a juicy, great-tasting bird, flavorful rice, and veggies all plated, in the spirit of service.

“I cook for people, not for my ego,” said Martinez.

Health and Hospital officials tell PIX11 News Thanksgiving Day marks a major milestone, 12 million meals served to migrants under the city’s care since they began arriving in New York City last year.