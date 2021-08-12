NYC Restaurant Week: Serving up soul food at Sylvia’s in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan — To celebrate Restaurant Week, PIX11 News continues a tasting tour across the borough.

For 59 years, Sylvia’s Restaurant has been a staple in the Harlem community and beyond.

It’s a place where politicians and everyday people come for a piece of fried chicken, some mac n’ cheese, collard greens and cornbread.

Sylvia’s grandchildren, Tren’ness Woods Black and Chef Marcus Woods spoke with PIX11 News to discuss how Sylvia’s has become a cultural mecca and cornerstone for the community.

They also tell us how they’re continuing to serve great food through their grandmother’s recipes and what’s being done to accommodate people’s dietary options.

Visit Sylvia’s Restaurant located at 328 Malcolm X Blvd. 

